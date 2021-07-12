Council issues 'no fishing' rule at Lido in Larbert

The local authority has confirmed The Lido, near Larbert Library, is a “no fishing” zone.

The confirmation came on the back of social media debate on whether or not it was “illegal” for members of the public to fish at the site.

A council spokeswoman said that was not the case as the pond is “managed for wildlife”.

Falkirk Council has confirmed the area of water at Larbert Library is a "no fishing" zone. Picture: Jim Ferrier.

Prior to the confirmation, Facebook user Helena Douglas wrote: “It's lovely to see kids fishing as we did it there when we were young.

“It's about time they tidied it up for them.

"When we were young it was bigger and cleaner, not a dirty pond like now. We played with boats in it and swam in it.”

Susan Prentice joked: “Surely no one is going to moan at them. Probably more chance catching an Asda trolley than a fish right enough.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.