Falkirk water supplies: Burst pipe affects households
Water supplies to households in Falkirk are returning to normal after repairs to a burst pipe.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 7:40 pm
Water supplies in FK2 postcode area were affected by the burst.
Scottish Water said the issue had now been resolved and supplies were returning to normal.
Thanking people for their patience, they said: “We have carried out a full repair of the fault and are now returning to normal service.
Some households may experience low / intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes.
Scottish Water said they may also experience discoloured water.
"This is normal after such an incident,” they said.