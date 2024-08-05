Japanese Pro wrestling NOAH UK tour 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the firt time in over 10 years Japanese professional wrestling company NOAH returns to the UK.

Japanese wrestling superstars Naomichi Marufuji, KENOH, Kaito Kiyomiya, and former UFC fighter Ulka Sasaki are coming to the UK for a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Japan's top wrestling company.

It marks the company's first time back in the UK after more than 10 years, and they'll be here for three days in September 2024.

Supported by top UK company PROGRESS Wrestling, the tour kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday September 6, then heads to Manchester the next day, and finishes up at the famous Electric Ballroom in London on September 8.

GRADO & Naomichi Marufuji team up too take on HAYATA & Tate Mayfairs

Featuring Scottish fan favourite GRADO (appearing in Edinburgh exclusively) and former footballer and Dunfermline Native Jack Morris.

Former WWE NXT Star Saxon Huxley.

Irish heart throb LJ Cleary

Japanese hardman Masa Kitamiya

Manabu Soya

YO-HEY

Amakusa

HAYATA

and many more of your UK favourites.