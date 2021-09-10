You can be like Willy Wonka: Falkirk business' free chocolate-making workshop

The fun, free, hands-on event is open to over-55s in Forth Valley and is part of a First Time for Everything programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to give people the opportunity to try new activities for free in their local community.

The masterclass will take place at Maley’s Artisan Chocolates in Falkirk’s Grahams Road at 12.30pm on Tuesday, September 28.

Supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, the initiative will be led by chocolatier Michael Maley with participants free to choose which flavour they make.

Maley's Artisan Chocolates in Falkirk is hosting a chocolate-making masterclass this month. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Free light refreshments will be available afterwards.

According to new research by RVS, more than half (53 per cent) of people aged 55 and over responding in Scotland are looking forward to getting out and about now that Covid restrictions are easing, with one in eight (13 per cent) keen to try something new.

Laura Chow, head of charities with People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “First Time for Everything activities are a safe, gentle and enjoyable way to boost physical and mental health and well-being, particularly for those that are older or less mobile.

“Thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, local people can look forward to some great summer sessions out in the fresh air.”

Booking for the workshop is essential as places are limited.

To register for a place, contact Joanne Saunders, RVS activity coordinator, on 07824 547865 or email [email protected]

To make a donation to support the charity’s work during the pandemic and beyond, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

