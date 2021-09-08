Front of property.

Falkirk property: Striking 4-bedroom detached house with unique design features in quiet village setting

An impressive, individually built detached villa located within gated, fully enclosed private gardens in the popular village of Torwood, to the north of Falkirk.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:39 pm

Offering flexible family sized accommodation over two levels, the property has several individual design features, including a focal point turreted, circular entrance vestibule.

The ground floor comprises a wonderful reception hallway, formal lounge with bay window, versatile sitting/dining room, superb kitchen/dining/family room with French doors to the rear deck and gardens, generously sized utility room, versatile double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room facilities, downstairs WC, and separate cloaks cupboard.

The upper level features three exceptionally large double bedrooms, all of which have en-suite shower rooms, while bedroom one also has a bespoke fitted dressing room which could be converted to a bedroom if required. Bedrooms two and three both enjoy access via French doors to a charming sun balcony and Paris balcony respectively.

The stunning family bathroom has been refitted, complete with lagoon-style spa bath and separate walk-in shower, while the upper floor is completed by a small study contained within the turret.

Externally, an extensive block paved parking area to the front allows access to a substantial double sized garage, while the charming rear gardens afford remarkable privacy incorporating mature deciduous trees, lawn, paved patio, deck, summerhouse/outbuilding and covered deck.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Glen Road, Torwood

Gated entrance to property.

2. Glen Road, Torwood

Vestibule.

3. Glen Road, Torwood

Entrance hall.

4. Glen Road, Torwood

Downstairs WC.

