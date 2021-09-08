Falkirk property: Striking 4-bedroom detached house with unique design features in quiet village setting

Offering flexible family sized accommodation over two levels, the property has several individual design features, including a focal point turreted, circular entrance vestibule.

The ground floor comprises a wonderful reception hallway, formal lounge with bay window, versatile sitting/dining room, superb kitchen/dining/family room with French doors to the rear deck and gardens, generously sized utility room, versatile double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room facilities, downstairs WC, and separate cloaks cupboard.

The upper level features three exceptionally large double bedrooms, all of which have en-suite shower rooms, while bedroom one also has a bespoke fitted dressing room which could be converted to a bedroom if required. Bedrooms two and three both enjoy access via French doors to a charming sun balcony and Paris balcony respectively.

The stunning family bathroom has been refitted, complete with lagoon-style spa bath and separate walk-in shower, while the upper floor is completed by a small study contained within the turret.

Externally, an extensive block paved parking area to the front allows access to a substantial double sized garage, while the charming rear gardens afford remarkable privacy incorporating mature deciduous trees, lawn, paved patio, deck, summerhouse/outbuilding and covered deck.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

