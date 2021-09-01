Vibration Festival 2021: What music fans should take to Falkirk's Callendar Park for two-day event
Excitement is building as Falkirk’s Vibration Festival returns to the town for the first time in two years.
With lockdown restrictions having eased, the event will be held in Callendar Park this Friday and Saturday, and organisers are keen to ensure gig-goers are well-prepared.
David Ure, Vibration Festival co-founder, confirmed cash and cards will be accepted when purchasing bar tokens.
Detailing what else music fans will need, he said: “A huge smile – it’s a big weekend out after all!
“Sun cream, as we are hoping for blue sky.
“While we are expecting a cracking weekend, layer up, it’s Scotland.
“It’s not mandatory but if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please do.
“We have a huge arena that, at our capacity, will still be very spacious. Make a space your own and bring a camping chair if that helps the day’s enjoyment.
“If there is a medical requirement bring some food/snacks. Unfortunately, general food and drinks may not be brought into the arena.”