Vibration Festival 2021: What music fans should take to Falkirk's Callendar Park for two-day event

With lockdown restrictions having eased, the event will be held in Callendar Park this Friday and Saturday, and organisers are keen to ensure gig-goers are well-prepared.

David Ure, Vibration Festival co-founder, confirmed cash and cards will be accepted when purchasing bar tokens.

Detailing what else music fans will need, he said: “A huge smile – it’s a big weekend out after all!

Music fans will make a welcome return to Falkirk's Callendar Park for Vibration Festival this weekend. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Sun cream, as we are hoping for blue sky.

“While we are expecting a cracking weekend, layer up, it’s Scotland.

“It’s not mandatory but if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please do.

“We have a huge arena that, at our capacity, will still be very spacious. Make a space your own and bring a camping chair if that helps the day’s enjoyment.

“If there is a medical requirement bring some food/snacks. Unfortunately, general food and drinks may not be brought into the arena.”

