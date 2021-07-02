Craig Eddie, The Voice 2021 winner will play live at Vibrations Festival (Pic: Michael Gil;en)

Vibration Festival goes ahead at Callendar Park on September 3 and 4 after missing out in 2020 because of the pandemic,

And this week, the team behind it took to social media to say: “We are good to go!”

The event features a huge line-up of acts including headliners The Fratellis, plus Cast, Reef, The Pigeon Detectives and Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie, winner of ITV’s The Voice.

The Fratellis (Pic: John Devlin)

Organised by Polmont brothers, David and Andy Ure, Vibration will also feature several stages, a DJ area and attractions for youngsters.

In a Facebook update posted this week, they said: “Here’s a wee bit of good news to beat your Monday blues!

As per the latest government announcement, we are good to go!

With restrictions being lifted on August 9 we will open our gates to the best party of the summer on September 3!

We will still be working with local authorities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience with additional hygiene measures as we wanted to go that extra mile.”And they added: “We can’t wait to party with you!”

The Fratellis headline appearance comes as they also plan a tour to raise funds for their road crew and independent record stores.

Announcing the band’s appearance at Vibration, Andy said: “After such a successful first event it was a hard pill to swallow not to get to come straight back with year two.

“However we know it’s been such a hard time for everyone and this time has been something we’ve had to get through together.

“The return of the festival means the world to us.”

Andy added: “It's a chance for everyone to get together in a fun and safe environment and get back to enjoying themselves again.

“We wanted to deliver another really strong line up, and securing The Fratellis is a fantastic achievement.”

The line-up also includes Stevie McCrorie, another scots winner of The Voice from the show’s days on the BBC.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Full details are available at: https://vibrationfestival.com/product/vibration-festival-tickets/?fbclid=IwAR1AGLhYgNzanW7rLCPlz5Ie6BVjNAiNX4maudmK4zwF2toSNlSZNp-tFmY

