Vibration Festival: ‘We can’t wait to party’ say organisers in message to fans
Organisers behind Falkirk’s big music festival have signalled the countdown to the eagerly-awaited event.
Vibration Festival goes ahead at Callendar Park on September 3 and 4 after missing out in 2020 because of the pandemic,
And this week, the team behind it took to social media to say: “We are good to go!”
The event features a huge line-up of acts including headliners The Fratellis, plus Cast, Reef, The Pigeon Detectives and Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie, winner of ITV’s The Voice.
Organised by Polmont brothers, David and Andy Ure, Vibration will also feature several stages, a DJ area and attractions for youngsters.
In a Facebook update posted this week, they said: “Here’s a wee bit of good news to beat your Monday blues!
As per the latest government announcement, we are good to go!
With restrictions being lifted on August 9 we will open our gates to the best party of the summer on September 3!
We will still be working with local authorities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience with additional hygiene measures as we wanted to go that extra mile.”And they added: “We can’t wait to party with you!”
The Fratellis headline appearance comes as they also plan a tour to raise funds for their road crew and independent record stores.
Announcing the band’s appearance at Vibration, Andy said: “After such a successful first event it was a hard pill to swallow not to get to come straight back with year two.
“However we know it’s been such a hard time for everyone and this time has been something we’ve had to get through together.
“The return of the festival means the world to us.”
Andy added: “It's a chance for everyone to get together in a fun and safe environment and get back to enjoying themselves again.
“We wanted to deliver another really strong line up, and securing The Fratellis is a fantastic achievement.”
The line-up also includes Stevie McCrorie, another scots winner of The Voice from the show’s days on the BBC.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now.
Full details are available at: https://vibrationfestival.com/product/vibration-festival-tickets/?fbclid=IwAR1AGLhYgNzanW7rLCPlz5Ie6BVjNAiNX4maudmK4zwF2toSNlSZNp-tFmY