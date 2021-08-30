Opening of new Falkirk Lidl store delayed
The opening of Falkirk’s new Lidl store has been delayed, the company has confirmed.
Having closed its old Arnot Street premises in January, the supermarket was due to welcome shoppers to the new Kemper Avenue site this autumn.
In May, the company revealed its construction project was on track for an autumn finish.
However, Lidl has stated the store is now not expected to open until late 2021 – and an exact launch date has still to be announced.
A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm construction of our new Lidl store in Falkirk is well under way, with the supermarket due to open this winter.
“Once opened, the new store will create around ten additional jobs for the local community and represents our continued investment into the area. We look forward to sharing more details with residents closer to opening.”
The nearby Lidl store at The Carron Centre in Ronades Road remains open.