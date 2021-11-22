Maggie's Forth Valley reveals Christmas fair plans

The event will be held at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Sunday, December 12 from 10:00am until 3:00pm, with the proceeds used to support the service’s crucial work.

Maggie’s provides free help to those living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

It aims to help people take back control when cancer turns their life upside down, with professional support and advice available for anything from treatment side effects to money worries.

Maggie's Forth Valley is hosting an Elf Family Fun Run and Christmas fair in December. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Detailing the festive fair, a spokesperson said: “We will have over 40 stalls on the day so why not pop along?

“This event is perfect for getting those extra special Christmas gifts or a treat for yourself.”

Greeting cards business Flamingo Paperie will be among the firms in attendance.

Prior to the Christmas fair, Maggie’s FV will once again host its Elf Family Fun Run fundraiser.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, December 5 at its base in Quintinshill Drive, Larbert.

Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley fundraising manager, said: “There are only three conditions if you want to take part – you’ve got to complete the full distance by either running, jogging, strolling or walking, you have to be dressed as an elf and, most importantly, you have to raise at least £100.

“It’s quite a short distance so it won’t take long and we will also have Santa’s grotto, a sweetie stall, hot chocolate and other refreshments and a raffle on the day.”

Participants are asked to attend at the Maggie’s FV centre from 10am on the day to register.

