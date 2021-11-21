Falkirk property: Immaculate and spacious 4-bedroom semi-detached townhouse with stunning kitchen and landscaped rear garden

The property is in excellent condition and has been extensively modernised, including the stunning new kitchen and large fitted utility room, as well as the professionally landscaped rear garden.

The ground floor comprises of entrance hall, WC, fabulous kitchen, open plan dining room, and large utility room, while the first floor provides two double bedrooms and a bright and spacious lounge, and the second floor features a further two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, the property offers parking for two cars to the side and an enclosed rear garden which has been professionally landscaped and includes feature decked area with cover, astro grass and garden shed.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £179,000, more details can be found HERE.

