This year’s event takes place on Sunday, December 5 on the grounds of Maggie’s Forth Valley centre, Quintinshill Drive, Larbert.

COVID-19 restrictions meant the run had to be moved to an online format in 2020, with elves running in their own patch rather than the regular course at the Maggie’s centre.

Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley fundraising manager, said: “It’s not Christmas until you take part in the Elf family fun run. We did it virtually online last year, but now we are back out on the usual 1.5 mile course again.

Maggie's Forth Valley's Cristina Pouso and Charlene Graham cannot contain their excitement for the return of the Elf Run

"There are only three conditions if ytou want to take part – you’ve got to complete the full distance by either running, jogging, strolling or walking, you have to be dressed as an elf and, most importantly you have to raise at least £100.

“It’s quite a short distance so it won’t take long and we will also have Santa’s grotto, a sweetie stall, hot chocolate and other refreshments and a raffle on the day.”

Maggie’s Forth Valley provides free help to people – and their family and friends – in the area who are living with cancer. It aims to help people take back control when cancer turns their life upside down, with professional support and advice available for anything from treatment side effects to money worries.

The annual Elf Run is just one of the ways people can fund raise for Maggie’s.

Earlier this year £15,000 was raised from the new 10k Meander to Maggie’s event – a 10K stroll from the world famous Kelpies to the Maggie’s centre in Larbert.

Almost 100 people took part in the hike on Friday, September 24.

Organisers hope for another great turnout of elves next month.

Participants are asked to attend at Maggie’s Forth Valley centre from 10am on the big day to register and then take part in a short warm up session at around 10.45am

The run starts at 11am.

Visit Maggie’s Forth Valley Facebook page for more details on how to take part.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.