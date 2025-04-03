Family friendly Easter holiday fun for all in the Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the Easter holidays this year?

There are a number of events and activities happening across the district that will help to keep the family busy. Here we’ve listed just some of the things happening locally over the Easter holidays to help give you some ideas.

Celebrate Easter and springtime at your local library with craft sessions for those aged five and over. To find out more, including how to book visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org.

Dates and times: Slamannan – April 8 at 10.30am; Bo'ness – April 8 at 10.30am; Larbert – April 8 at 11am; Grangemouth – April 10 at 10.30am; Meadowbank – April 10 at 11am; Bonnybridge – April 10 at 6.30pm; Denny – April 12 at 1pm; Slamannan – April 15 at 10.30am; Falkirk – April 17 at 2pm; Larbert – April 17 at 2pm.

Here are just some of the things that are happening over the holidays to help keep the family entertained. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Enjoy playing board games? Larbert Library is hosting Brilliant Board Games drop in sessions on Monday, April 7 from 1pm to 5pm and on Monday, April 14 from 2pm to 6pm. Have a go at some brilliant board games with other families and young people. A free event, no need to book. Under eights must be supervised at all times.

The Easter Egg hunt, organised by the Friends of Inchyra Park, is back on Sunday, April 20. The free event at Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park runs from 2pm to 4pm. Complete the trail and claim your chocolate egg.

Relax and enjoy family friendly films including A Minecraft Movie (PG) and Flow (U) at the Bo’ness Hippodrome. Dates and times vary. For full details and to book visit hippodromecinema.co.uk

Falkirk Leisure & Culture are running Easter sports activity programmes. Locations and times vary. For full details and to book visit falkirkleisureandculture.org

Head over to Muiravonside Country Park for some fantastic outdoor fun over the holidays. Join staff for a special guided walk around Newparks Farm and get up close to the animals with sessions on April 11, 25 and 18. Booking is essential. There’s also a chance to discover the cool creatures living in the park’s ponds with a free drop-in pond dipping session. Sessions run from 11am to noon on April 7, 14 and 17. A special Easter scavenger hunt will also be running at the park over the holidays.

There's a chance to enjoy some egg-cellent family fun at the Falkirk Wheel over the Easter weekend. The Woodland Eggs-cellent Hunt offers visitors the chance to explore the woodland Easter trail and enjoy a round of mini golf. A variety of other Easter activities will also be available throughout the weekend. Full details can be found on the Falkirk Wheel’s website.

Enjoy afternoon tea over the Easter weekend - Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 - with the family at Callendar House with special mini teas. Visit https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/ to book

Complete a historic Easter trail through Blackness Castle as you try to work out who has been stealing all the Easter eggs. If you solve the mystery a chocolate treat awaits. The Easter trail is running from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. Normal castle entry fees apply.