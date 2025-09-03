MasterChef UK has revealed the cooks competing in the show this week 📺

MasterChef UK has confirmed the cast for this week’s heats.

Meet the cooks who will be competing in the kitchen.

But who are the presenters as well?

A new week is dawning on MasterChef UK and more hopefuls will be heading into the kitchen. Eleven cooks will be hoping to secure a spot in knock out week later in the season.

The BBC made the decision to broadcast the 2025 series despite sacking both of the presenters following internal investigations. It caused the show to be delayed to August, having been filmed last year.

But who will be taking part in the heats this week? Here’s all you need to know:

When is MasterChef UK on TV this week?

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace

After a brief shake-up at the end of August, MasterChef is back in its regular routine. It will air three episodes from today (September 3) to Friday (September 5).

The episodes will start at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday. The quarter final is slightly shorter and starts at 8.30pm on Fridays.

Who is on MasterChef UK this week?

The 11 chefs who will be competing in the two heats this week have been announced by the BBC. It includes the following:

Heat 9

The cooks who will compete in MasterChef UK heat 9 | BBC

Fareeda, 36 - Humanitarian Aid Worker, London

Keith, 58 - Lead Research Nurse for NHS Dorset HeathCare, Dorset

Paddy, 22 - Professional Bassoonist, London

Kayleigh, 38 - Semi-permanent make up artist, Bournemouth

Francesca, 26 - Estate Agent, London

Heat 10

The cooks who will compete in MasterChef UK heat 10 | BBC

Olivia, 36 - Talent Acquisitions Manager, London

Gabriel, 31 - Head of E- Commerce-Fashion, London

Ali, 31 - Professor, Cambridge

Mel, 62 - Software Developer, St Albans

Zee, 46 - Jeweller, Lancashire

Molly, 30 - Assistant Psychologist, Edinburgh

Who are the presenters on MasterChef UK?

Despite being sacked in July, both Gregg Wallace and John Torode are on presenting duty for the 2025 series. It is due to the episodes being filmed last year, prior to allegations made against them.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.”

