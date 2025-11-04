John Lewis’ Christmas advert has caused ‘tears at breakfast’ 😭🎅🎄📺

John Lewis has released its Christmas advert.

Where the Love Lies has people ‘bawling their eyes out’.

It has caused ‘tears at breakfast’ - in the best possible way.

A brand new John Lewis Christmas advert has arrived and it has hit people in the feels. The festive season has truly begun with the release of the retailer's latest effort.

Where the Love Lies explores the heartwarming story of bonding between a father and his teenage son. The pair connect over the perfect Xmas gift - a record from the dad’s youth in the 1990s.

Soundtracked by Alison Limerick’s club banger of the same name, it marks the 19th John Lewis Christmas advert. It has got fans raving about it and sparked some early morning tears (of joy!).

John Lewis Christmas ad has people ‘bawling their eyes out’

It might have been out just in time for breakfast, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting emotional about the Xmas advert. Plenty have shared that it had them in tears, despite the early release.

Responding to the ad on John Lewis’ official Instagram fans raved about it. One wrote: “Love it! Once again a complete triumph!.”

Sharing their personal connection to the advert, a person added: “Love it! I met my husband on the dancefloor of the place where this ad was filmed (The Fridge, now the Electric Brixton). Probably dancing to this song back in the ‘90s. I’d like to think our dancing was better than as featured in the ad!”

One echoed: “A bit of uplifting joy at Xmas? Great thumping music track, 90s nostalgia (Fridge clubbing vibes), and a tear-jerking Father-Son narrative....Xmas is beginning. Love Alison Limerick - Xmas number 1?”

A fan added: “Tears for breakfast it is! Love it!” While one said: “In tears again. I love it, such a great message.”

Another wrote: “Wasn't expecting to be balling my eyes out over breakfast, albeit kids back to school today.”