The Grinch has come to Asda for Christmas 2025 🎅📺

Asda has enlisted the Grinch for its 2025 Christmas ad.

The notorious cynic is heading to the supermarket.

But will the festive spirit finally break through his hard exterior?

Asda has enlisted the help of the biggest Christmas cynic for its new festive advert. The Grinch is the star of the supermarket’s holiday campaign in 2025.

Built on the premise that everyone has that one person in the family who can be a bit ‘grinchy’ about Christmas, the ad begins as locals mingle and shop in a Christmas market. A snowflake falls from the sky and lands on the nose of the main character - the Grinch – as he bemoans the “frightful” prices and “spenny gifts” that the festive season brings, to the tune of Let it Snow.

Asda Christmas advert 2025 | Asda

Because he’s almost out of dough, his answer is no, no, no. Until Asda’s distant green glow, like a shining star in the sky, draws him in and starts to melt his heart. But when can you watch the advert?

When is the Asda Christmas advert out?

For those who can’t wait, the Xmas ad is already available to watch on social media and YouTube now. It came out at 7am today (November 1), just as the trick-or-treat sweets have been devoured.

It will air on TV for the first time on ITV1 at 8.30pm during The 1% Club - keep your eyes peeled during the ad breaks, so you don’t miss it.

What is the Asda Christmas advert about?

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer Officer at Asda said: “We’re so excited to launch this year’s Christmas campaign. We all love Christmas, but we also know it can come with financial pressures.

“That’s why this year, we’re focused on helping everyone enjoy the festive season we all deserve, filled with joy, celebration, and the reassurance of Asda Price. If we can win over the Grinch, the biggest cynic of all, then we know that with our unmatchable mix - amazing products at unbeatable value - we can all have a truly fabulous Christmas together at Asda.”

We’ve kept our eyes peeled for some very early Christmas adverts. And while Asda has waited until November, some even went before Halloween and October ended!