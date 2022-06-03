The Killers: All you need to now about their gigs at Falkirk Stadium

The Killers are on a major UK and Ireland Stadium tour and will be stopping by Falkirk on Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7.

AGE RESTRICTIONS

Standing: No under 14s standing on the pitch. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

The Killers will be at Falkirk Stadium on Monday and Tuesday. Pic: Rob Loud

Seating: No under fives. Five-13 year olds must be seated and accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times.

One adult 18 or over minimum per four persons ages between five-15 years old.

If you’re attending with someone under 16 years old, you are being encouraged to complete a guardianship form which is available here and collect your guardianship wristband from the welfare tent on arrival.

A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the bars ensuring access is restricted to persons 18 and over.

Proof of age may be required so please bring valid and current, photographic ID.

ENTRY ID

You must bring valid and current ID with you - Valid IDs must be photographic.

These include:

Current UK or Overseas Driving Licence

Current UK or Overseas Current Passport

Overseas Only Valid National ID card

UK only 18 + PASS scheme card

Young Scot Cards

Ireland Age Card Forces ID Card

This is line with the national Challenge 25 policy.

**Photocopies of ID does not count as valid ID. Must be original documents

WHAT CAN I BRING?

Blankets, cameras, dancing shoes, ear plugs, hand sanitiser, hats, lip balm, make up, smiles, sunscreen, sunglasses, an empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though as glass/metal/hard plastic bottles aren't permitted), wipes and more!

WHAT CAN’T I BRING?

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential. Bags larger than the size of a sheet of A4 paper will not be permitted.

No chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares (you’ll get charged by the Police), glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance), smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police), flags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs.

Please be prepared for delays on entry for bag searches and ticket checks

GETTING THERE

By Road:

Falkirk Stadium is a short drive from the M9 - Junction 4 Westbound and Junction 6 Eastbound.

Drivers should be aware of a lane closure on Junction 5 of the M9 Westbound and should use Junction 4 instead (Lathallan Interchange) and follow signs for Polmont, Falkirk, A803).

Car parking will be available on both show days at The Helix Park and Forth Valley College.

Follow signage and be directed by the stewards.

There will also be a drop-off and pick up location within the Forth Valley College car park.

Please be aware that there is limited parking and should use public transport where possible.

By Bus:

Grangemouth Road (Stop stadium road end)

2 - Bo'ness

3 & 4 - Grangemouth

Weir Street A803 (30-minute walk from Falkirk Stadium)

1 - Maddiston

4 - Grangemouth

7 & 8 - Camelon

X37 - Glasgow

X38 - Edinburgh

Chartered Coached:

All private booked charter coaches should be directed to drop-off and park within the Helix Park Car Park 2

By Rail:

There are last-minute cancellations and extremely limited rail services across Scotland at the moment. Please plan ahead and don’t rely on trains to get you to and from The Killers, check the ScotRail website for the latest information, and look at alternative travel options. If you have no other way of travelling, please be aware you will need to leave the event early to catch the last available train.

By Taxi:

Falkirk is served by several taxi companies.

Express Taxis: 01324 638000

Bruce Taxis: 01324 636000

247 Falkirk Taxis: 01324 620000

Taxis should be directed to the drop-off and pick-up location within the Forth Valley College car park.

ACCESSIBLE INFORMATION