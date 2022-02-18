Party at the Palace 2022 line-up announced

Linlithgow has not been able to play host to its award winning music festival Party At The Palace since 2019. However, the event is set to return in 2022 and will once again feature some of the biggest names in music, as well as rising stars and acts from the local area.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, will feature 60 musical and comedy acts to get people back into the good old outdoor festival spirit one again.

Saturday headliners are 90s Britpoppers Ocean Colour Scene and they will be joined by Del Amitri, The Silencers, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, Space and lots more.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Colour Scene are scheduled to headline Saturday at Party at the Palace

Eighties synth pop sensations The Human League are Sunday’s main attraction, with Marc Almond, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Callum Beattie also performing storming sets on the day.

Peter Ferguson, event director, said: “We were so disappointed we were not able to get the event on last year, however, we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2022.

"We’ve expanded the event to now include a comedy stage, djs and even more activities for kids with circus skills and even yoga classes. Things just feel so much

better now and we’re looking forward to the summer. It’s time to get reunited.”

Visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk for more information and tickets.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.