Canal-based training opportunities in Falkirk

Go Forth and Clyde, working alongside Scottish Canals and the Green Action Trust is offering people the opportunity to learn how to drive a canal boat, operate locks along the canal side and gain knowledge about the canal’s heritage.

The training slots are aimed at those who have a passion for outdoor activities and want to share this with others by becoming Outdoor Activity Leaders.

The training places give people experience of a number of exciting outdoor activities

A Go Forth and Clyde spokesperson said: “This exciting course will teach you how to lead groups in a range of activities including canoeing, archery, and bush craft. These opportunities are supported by Falkirk Council and funded through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

“Participants who successfully complete the course will be given voluntary work to gain experience and a guaranteed interview for seasonal or session employment with Scottish Canals.”

Visit www.goforthandclyde.org.uk for more information.

