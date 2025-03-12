XV-a-Side: Underdog role should suit Scotland in Six Nations showdown

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-captain of the British Lions? (Photo: Central Press/Hulton/Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s True or False was TRUE. Pringle Fisher did represent GB at Basketball.

SIX NATIONS RESULTS

Ireland 27 France 42: It ended in tears for the home supporters and their side had no answer to the thirty-four straight points France scored to end the Irish dreams of a third successive title and a Grand Slam. There was no denying that the better team won. Even the loss through injury of their talisman Dupont didn’t deter Les Bleus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland 35 Wales 29: Scotland looked on course for a big win with a commanding twenty-point interval lead. By the end of the game, they were hanging on and Wales almost achieved an impossible comeback. Why can’t such an exciting Scotland team play for the full eighty minutes? It was good to see Finn Russell putting these five conversions over after all the criticism he took after the England game.

England 47 Italy 24: Italy were only four points adrift at the break and had shown plenty of flair and improvisation. They were overpowered by an improving England team who finally discovered that running rugby does pay off. Who knew?

SIX NATIONS FINALE

Italy v Ireland: This will be a test of Irish morale and of their ability to recover after last Saturday’s defeat. It was the manner of the defeat that will concern supporters, and while there will be a rousing farewell to the three players who have announced their retirement, there are some who will perhaps see the end of a great era in Irish rugby.

Wales v England: If there is one game that all Welsh supporters want to win it is this one. There have been some great clashes in the past and the Welsh performance in the latter stages at Murrayfield suggests that just maybe, there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

France v Scotland: Scotland are often at their best when nobody gives them a chance. Given their great unpredictability anything could happen. It could be an absolute hammering, a glorious defeat or one of the greatest ever results in our rugby history.

FIXTURE CARD

There are no scheduled league or cup fixtures for the local teams this weekend.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

The Albyn Jenkins Shield headed back to Wales when visitors Llandybie beat Grangemouth 10-7 in a tetchy encounter at Glensburgh. Falkirk lost at Stewart's Melville in a rearranged league clash.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player was a colonel in the British Army?