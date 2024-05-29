XV-a-Side: Scots blow away English in classic encounter; 3G family quiz

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Welsh centre, pictured above? Mandatory Credit: Adrian Murrell /Allsport

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

LINLITHGOW RFC

Well done to Linlithgow Rugby Club for staging their first Real Ale and Rugby Festival last Saturday.

They were incredibly lucky with the weather and a big crowd enjoyed over eight hours of rugby catering for a wide range of ages (five to 70 plus) and abilities.

Forth Valley Fossils competed in four matches and had the distinction of having the first player to kick for touch in a walking rugby match.

MATCH TO REMEMBER

Scotland 33 England 6: Saturday, February 15, 1986 at Murrayfield.

Home Tries: Duncan, Rutherford, S. Hastings. Home penalties: G. Hastings five. Home conversions: G. Hastings three. Away penalties: Andrew two.

The first half was a pretty tight affair and gave no indication of the drama to follow. Scotland led 12-6 with four penalties from Gavin Hastings and two from England’s Rob Andrew.

The Scottish backs were in great form and Matt Duncan scored his second international try which was converted by Gavin Hastings from wide out. The full-back scored another penalty to give the home side a commanding lead.

John Rutherford scored another try after excellent work by Finlay Calder, John Beattie and Roy Laidlaw. Murrayfield was buzzing as a rampant Scottish back division attacked at every opportunity.

Just as referee Francis was looking at his watch, Scotland surged forward again and after some slick handling in the backs, Scott Hastings raced over to score.

His brother Gavin took Scotland’s tally to 33, and his own to 21.

Scotland were deserved winners of the Calcutta Cup after going so close at Twickenham a year previously.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s 3G answers:

Youth section: Northampton v Sale; Southern Knights; Finn Russell.

Seniors section: Italy v France; Gareth Thomas; Jonny Wilkinson.

Veterans section: Finlay Calder; True; Cotton Traders.

Mastermind question: Australia v. New Zealand.

This week:

YOUTH QUESTIONS: Which was the only drawn game in this year’s Six Nations tournament?; Who scored three tries for Scotland against England in their 30-21 win at Murrayfield?; Who were the Scotland co-captains in that match against England?

SENIOR QUESTIONS: Who was the Australian coach when they lost the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final to England?; Which Irish Senior team did Ronan O’Gara play for?; Who scored 29 of Italy’s 34 points when they won 34-20 against Scotland in 2000?

VETERAN QUESTIONS: Who scored a Scotland try after accepting a pass that became known as the “Toony Flip?;” Who coached the 1971 British Lions team that won the series in New Zealand?; Who made the final pass to Garth Edwards for “The Try of The Century” in the Barbarians v New Zealand game in 1973?.

MASTERMIND QUESTION: Which club has won the Melrose Sevens tournament on 28 occasions?

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was David Sole. Last week’s True or False was FALSE. Kenny Logan did win Scotland honours while he was a Stirling County player.

MYSTERY PLAYER?

Who is this former Welsh centre, pictured above?

TRUE OR FALSE?