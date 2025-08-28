Will Leckie be hard act to follow at Falkirk Rugby Club?

Now departed head coach Stevie Leckie watching a Falkirk Rugby Club home match last season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

This Saturday’s start to the 2025-2026 Arnold Clark National League Division 2 campaign will see a new-look Falkirk Rugby Club squad led by recently-appointed head coach Graeme Simpson.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWERS

The Mystery Player was Huw Jones.

WALLABIES WANNABES

New Falkirk head coach Graeme Simpson (centre) is pictured with his assistant coaches at former club Hillfoots (Pic by John Wilson/Hillfoots Rugby Club)

South Africa v Australia from last Saturday is a must watch on

YouTube. The Australians were unrecognisable from the team that lost

the series to the Lions, and they gave the Springboks the shock of their

lives. From trailing 22-0 down, they played some superb rugby to win 38-

22 in their first win at Ellis Park since 1963. What really matters most to

Australia- a Lions tour or the Rugby Championship?

FALCONS IN BULLISH MOOD

Look at the events unfolding at (what was) Kingston Park the home of

(the team once known as ) Newcastle Falcons. Red Bull has given the

club wings, and it is a “brilliant signal” according to Simon Massie-Taylor

C.E.O. of (what was) Premiership Rugby. Newcastle finished bottom of

the league in each of the past three seasons and Red Bull have bought

out the previous owners and taken on their massive debts. How long

before we see an influx of overseas players, a massive marketing

campaign and a renaming to RB Newcastle?

DÉJÀ VU?

The return of Louis Rees-Zammit has certainly lifted the profile, not to

mention the marketing and sponsorship opportunities, for the

beleaguered Welsh Rugby Union. Memories of the Mo Johnston move to

Rangers when everyone expected a return to Celtic came flooding back.

A player who was given his start as a teenager by Gloucester is

rumoured to be moving to Bristol. Stand by for LRZ (another marketing

irritant) to be all over adverts for everything from electric shavers to

energy drinks. Two words of warning that might help the prodigal son –

Gavin and Henson. Currently running The Fox pub in St. Brides Major

and most recently turning out for Pencoed R.F.C.in Bridgend. WRU

Division Three South West.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Grangemouth Ladies were the first local team in league action when

they beat Howe Harlequins 33-7 at Glensburgh. The teams deserve

great credit for serving up such an entertaining and exciting match in

sweltering heat.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Fiji.

Second generation: Ryan Grant, Sean Maitland, and Stuart Hogg.

Third generation: Glasgow Hawks, Selkirk, Hawick, and Kelso.

Mastermind: 67,000- Murrayfield: 52,000- Aviva Dublin. 82,000-

Twickenham: 70,000 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome:74,000- Principality

Cardiff:81,000- Stade de France.

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Which Scot scored a try against all the

other countries in the Five Nations tournament of 1999?

Second generation (2000-2020) In the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan,

which Welshman was top try scorer with four tries?

Third generation ( 2020-2025): Where do Highland Rugby Club play

their home fixtures?

Mastermind: Can you identify the top five points scorers in the 2020 Six

Nations from their initials- RM 57, JS 51, DB 49,OF 48, AH 41?

MYSTERY PLAYER