Will Leckie be hard act to follow at Falkirk Rugby Club?
LAST WEEK’S ANSWERS
The Mystery Player was Huw Jones.
WALLABIES WANNABES
South Africa v Australia from last Saturday is a must watch on
YouTube. The Australians were unrecognisable from the team that lost
the series to the Lions, and they gave the Springboks the shock of their
lives. From trailing 22-0 down, they played some superb rugby to win 38-
22 in their first win at Ellis Park since 1963. What really matters most to
Australia- a Lions tour or the Rugby Championship?
FALCONS IN BULLISH MOOD
Look at the events unfolding at (what was) Kingston Park the home of
(the team once known as ) Newcastle Falcons. Red Bull has given the
club wings, and it is a “brilliant signal” according to Simon Massie-Taylor
C.E.O. of (what was) Premiership Rugby. Newcastle finished bottom of
the league in each of the past three seasons and Red Bull have bought
out the previous owners and taken on their massive debts. How long
before we see an influx of overseas players, a massive marketing
campaign and a renaming to RB Newcastle?
DÉJÀ VU?
The return of Louis Rees-Zammit has certainly lifted the profile, not to
mention the marketing and sponsorship opportunities, for the
beleaguered Welsh Rugby Union. Memories of the Mo Johnston move to
Rangers when everyone expected a return to Celtic came flooding back.
A player who was given his start as a teenager by Gloucester is
rumoured to be moving to Bristol. Stand by for LRZ (another marketing
irritant) to be all over adverts for everything from electric shavers to
energy drinks. Two words of warning that might help the prodigal son –
Gavin and Henson. Currently running The Fox pub in St. Brides Major
and most recently turning out for Pencoed R.F.C.in Bridgend. WRU
Division Three South West.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Grangemouth Ladies were the first local team in league action when
they beat Howe Harlequins 33-7 at Glensburgh. The teams deserve
great credit for serving up such an entertaining and exciting match in
sweltering heat.
3G FAMILY QUIZ
Last week’s answers:
First generation: Fiji.
Second generation: Ryan Grant, Sean Maitland, and Stuart Hogg.
Third generation: Glasgow Hawks, Selkirk, Hawick, and Kelso.
Mastermind: 67,000- Murrayfield: 52,000- Aviva Dublin. 82,000-
Twickenham: 70,000 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome:74,000- Principality
Cardiff:81,000- Stade de France.
This week’s questions:
First generation (1970-1999): Which Scot scored a try against all the
other countries in the Five Nations tournament of 1999?
Second generation (2000-2020) In the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan,
which Welshman was top try scorer with four tries?
Third generation ( 2020-2025): Where do Highland Rugby Club play
their home fixtures?
Mastermind: Can you identify the top five points scorers in the 2020 Six
Nations from their initials- RM 57, JS 51, DB 49,OF 48, AH 41?
