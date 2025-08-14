XV-a-Side: Welsh rugby is in tatters - Scotland needs to act or it will be next

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Our Mystery Player was Ronan O’Gara. And it was TRUE. He was born in America.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-England ace? (Photo: Bob Thomas Photography via Getty Images)

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Sandy Carmichael, Ian McLauchlan, and Gordon Brown. Second generation: Jim Telfer. Third generation: True. Mastermind: Lions – Andy Irvine, Ian McGeechan, Dougie Morgan and Gordon Brown. Baa-Baas – Duncan Madsen.

This week’s questions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First generation (1970-1999): The 1977 British Lions toured New Zealand. Which other country did they play on that tour? Second generation (2000-2020): Which three Scots were originally selected for the 2013 Lions tour to Australia. Their initials are RG,SM and SH? Third generation (2020-2025): In the Arnold Clark Premiership, which four teams have the letter “K” in the name? Mastermind: Can you name the Six Nations grounds from their capacity figures – 67,000, 52,000, 82,000, 70,000, 74,000 and 81,000?

A POISONED CHALICE?

Older rugby fans will find it difficult to understand the predicaments facing those who run Welsh rugby. The game is in dire straits admits chief executive Abi Tierney, and she promises they will consult on their “optimal solution” in the next few weeks to transform “the failing game in Wales”.

In announcements that are full of management speak, she tries to assure supporters that nothing has been settled, and several options are being considered.

Until the win in Japan, the national side had lost eighteen Tests in a row. Scarlets were the highest finishing side in the United Rugby Championship and attendances are falling for the regional sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff were taken over due to financial problems. There is talk of reducing the number of such sides to just two. For the financial year ending 2024, Wales had an income of £102m compared to Scotland’s £74m and Ireland’s £79m.

Some suggest Welsh clubs could play in the English Premiership, but would they be accepted?

Some see an interesting development in the plans to redevelop St Helens and move Ospreys away from Swansea.

The reality is that the rugby world has moved on and Wales are living on past glories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent Lions squad is a fair reflection on the current paucity of Welsh talent.

At least Wales are trying to address the key issues and maybe those running the game in Scotland could do worse than examine some of the problems here.

The club structure is a key priority and let us hope the new season will not see a repeat of fixtures cancelled due to the inability to field a team, a shortage of referees and a pricing structure at Murrayfield that moves the attendances increasingly towards the corporate market.

THE FIXTURE LISTS

Falkirk 1s open their Arnold Clark Men’s National League 2 programme with a trip over the border to face Berwick on Saturday, August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk 2s open their Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 season with a home match against Grangemouth 1s on Saturday, August 23.

Grangemouth 2s meanwhile travel to Arbroath on Saturday, September 6 in their Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 3 opener.

All matches kick-off at 3pm.

In the National League Cup, Falkirk 1s travel to Linlithgow in the first round of this year’s competition on Saturday, November 1.

In the National Shield, Grangemouth 1s host Blairgowrie in the first round of this year’s competition on Saturday, September 20.

MYSTERY PLAYER?

Who is the former England international, shown above?