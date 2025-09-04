XV-a-Side rugby column: Samoa hammering ‘made mockery’ of tournament

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was Andy Nicol, and it was TRUE- he captained Bath to European success in 1998 against Brive.

RUGBY WOMEN’S WORLD CUP – GOOD AND BAD

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-Welsh stand-off, he also captained the British & Irish Lions? (Photo: Submitted)

The Good. Canada thumped Wales 42-0 in Salford and will now go head-to-head with Scotland to determine the winners of Pool B. The Scotland-Fiji game was a great advert for the game, and the Scottish women showed their defensive determination to keep the powerful Fijians at bay. The 29-15 win was well-deserved, and Fiji looked a much better side than that hammered 65-7 by Canada last week. Many neutrals and indeed non-rugby fans have remarked on the openness of the rugby being played so far and emphasising the change it made from the boring attritional forward-dominated power play of the men’s game.

The Bad. The total mismatch in certain games makes a mockery of the competitive nature of the tournament. Who thought that the game would benefit when amateurs Samoa lost 92-3 to a fully professional England side? Samoa has a population of about 218,000, England about 57.5m.The BBC Sport one-word headline- “Smashed” was a poor one.

WELL SAID

Samoa’s never-say-die attitude was commendable and is best summed up by the scorer of their only three points Harmony Vatau“ It’s such an honour playing a top tier team, it’s a privilege to represent my small country.”

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Falkirk 1s were down in England to play Berwick and won 34-5.In other games in National League 2, Dundee Rugby beat Kirkcaldy 51-28 and up in Inverness Highland were winners 69-34 over Kirkcaldy.

Falkirk 2s were up in Kinross and won 26-24 in a match that was a real tight one.

Grangemouth had a home game against Howe Crusaders and won a good contest 33-10.

Grangemouth Women were due to play Corstorphine in Edinburgh on Sunday, but the home side were unable to field a side, and the Grangemouth team were awarded a 28-0 win. We have highlighted this problem before and with this happening so early in the season it is disappointing. Why can’t teams get together and agree a reduced number of players on each side? To know over 24 hours in advance that you can’t get enough players to field a side really asks a few questions.

Linlithgow were at home to Whitecraigs in National League 4 and lost 14-12 in a close encounter.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

Saturday September 6th sees Falkirk 1s at home to Inverness side Highland. The 2s are also at Home Park to Kinross.

Grangemouth 1s are at home to Kinross. The 2s are up in Angus to play Arbroath with a 1.30pm kick off time. The Women’s team are at home on Sunday September 7th to play Dundee Valkyries with a 2.00pm kick off.

Linlithgow 1s play Dunfermline in Fife with their 2s away to Biggar 2s.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this Wales stand off?

TRUE OR FALSE

He was awarded an MBE for services to Rugby League.