Grangemouth Stadium: Future still uncertain with 'no formal agreement reached' as new community asset transfer is submitted

Grangemouth Stadium may be demolished after April 2025 if no rescue package is agreed (Photo: Scott Louden)

Grangemouth Stadium is not yet safe from closure despite reports over the weekend suggesting that a deal had been struck to transfer ownership of the popular sports arena to Scottish Athletics.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training facility is one of more than 100 owned by Falkirk Council which is set to be closed or transferred into the hands of local communities due to a £56.4m funding gap over the next four years.

And the national governing body of athletics, alongside local clubs Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Forth Valley Flyers, have been working on a business case which would see a new community organisation to operate the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came after an initial Community Asset Transfer was deemed almost impossible to complete in time for the April deadline due to a number of factors.

After online rumours suggested a deal had been struck, Scottish Athletics chief executive Colin Hutchison confirmed that ‘no formal agreement had been agreed with Falkirk Council’ and that the current rescue plan in the works would not see the governing body operate the day-to-day management of the stadium longer term.

He said: “Scottish Athletics, alongside Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Forth Valley Flyers, have worked diligently and at pace over the last nine months to find a viable solution that safeguards the short-term future of Grangemouth Stadium.

“Falkirk Council have been clear with Scottish Athletics and partners that any solution presented has to absolve the Council of any operational and financial responsibility for Grangemouth Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In September, we submitted to Falkirk Council a business case proposing to establish a new community organisation to operate the stadium. The initial proposal was to seek a Community Asset Transfer from the Council.

“From subsequent discussions with Falkirk Council it became apparent that a Community Asset Transfer would be difficult at this point, however, a proposal to take on a licence to operate for a year was presented to Scottish Athletics and partners.

“On behalf of the partners and the proposed community organisation, we have indicated to Falkirk Council our intention to take on the licence to operate. If agreed with Falkirk Council and the partners, the new community organisation would operate the facility not Scottish Athletics.

“To date there has been no formal agreement with Falkirk Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Falkirk Herald revealed in October that nearly £1 million worth of repairs over the next two years are required to keep the facility open, and that is one of the main issues facing the working group looking to keep Grangemouth open.

“A recent condition survey highlighted £1.9 million in maintenance is required over the next 10 years, with nearly £1m needed within the next two years. Given the Council’s current budget constraints, we encourage groups involved in the CAT to explore all possible external funding options to assist with these costs,” a Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed in October.

And Hutchison admits that the sizable repair bill “could impact our ability to operate” even if a rescue package could deal could concluded before the April deadline.

The ‘spiritual home’ of track and field in Scotland, a number of high profile athletes including Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan have already come out in support of keeping Grangemouth Stadium open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as requiring agreement on the licence to operate there are still several significant factors to be considered by Falkirk Council, Scottish Athletics, FVH and FVF to determine whether the facility can be operationally viable,” he added.

“Not least, we await the final outcome of a condition survey to update on significant outstanding maintenance on the Stadium (circa £2m) which could impact our ability to operate.

“Whilst Scottish Athletics, the clubs and the wider athletics community are desperate to find a solution that retains Grangemouth Stadium, this can only be done with full consideration of the risks for all partners and with confidence that the facility can be operationally viable for the new community organisation.

“We will provide further updates to the sport as soon as there is certainty on the future of Grangemouth Stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed that a new Community Asset Transfer, submitted by the new group – called the Grangemouth Community Sports Trust – was in the works with more clarity on the facility likely to come at the end of the month.

"We have recently received a full Community Asset Transfer application and business plan, submitted by a new group which has been established by Scottish Athletics called the Grangemouth Community Sports Trust,” they said.

"We remain committed to working with Grangemouth Community Sports Trust to support this Community Asset Transfer and hopefully ensure the Grangemouth Stadium remains open.

"An update as part the Strategic Property Review report will advise on the position relating to Grangemouth Stadium. This will be presented to members at the next meeting of Falkirk Council on Thursday, January 30."