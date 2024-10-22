Grangemouth Stadium latest: £1m needed in next two years, community asset transfer application 'stalls'

Grangemouth Stadium may be demolished after April 2025 if no rescue package is agreed (Photo: Scott Louden)

It has been revealed that nearly £1 million worth of repairs over the next two years are required to keep Grangemouth Stadium open – much to the dismay of district athletics club Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The local authority recently confirmed to The Falkirk Herald that £1.9 million in maintenance is necessary over the next 10 years, with nearly £1m needed within the next two years, following a recent condition survey.

And that news comes as a significant setback for any potential rescue package for the renowned track and field facility, which has forged the careers of top stars such as Josh Kerr, Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Governing body Scottish Athletics, working closely with Falkirk Vics, has already lodged a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) application with the hope of taking over the closure-threatened stadium before the April 2025 deadline.

Closure-threatened Grangemouth Stadium hosts popular athletics events year-round (Photo: Michael Gillen)

But ‘years of council neglect’ and a ‘late U-turn’ from the council has complicated these plans, according to the Falkirk Vics’ hierarchy.

‘We’ve worked tirelessly, believing the council was on board to ensure the facility was fit for purpose,’ a spokesperson said. ‘To find out now, so close to the wire, that they may not support us in the way we had expected is both disheartening and disastrous for local athletics.

‘Calls for them to collaborate with the community have been growing louder, but time is running out. Years of council neglect is complicating the decision as they decide whether or not to support the transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With no clear alternative for athletics in the region, many fear that Grangemouth Stadium’s closure could lead to a decline in participation in the sport. Without the facility, athletes will be forced to travel further, imposing financial and logistical challenges

‘Without the facility, athletes will be forced to travel further for training and competition, imposing financial and logistical challenges on clubs and families alike. The potential loss of Grangemouth Stadium is not just a blow to Falkirk, but to Scotland’s sports infrastructure as a whole.

‘The future of athletics in Falkirk and beyond hangs in the balance. Whether Falkirk Council will rise to the occasion and back the community remains uncertain, but for now, the stadium’s potential closure marks a significant setback to the heart of local sport.’

In response to Falkirk Vics’ statement, Falkirk Council confirmed that they are in the process of providing feedback to Scottish Athletics’ CAT application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility is one of more than 100 owned by the local authority which is set to be closed or transferred into the hands of local communities due to a £62.5m funding gap over the next four years.

"Falkirk Council is committed to doing everything we can to ensure the long-term future of Grangemouth Stadium as this is a much valued asset of the local and national athletics community,” a spokesperson said.

“That’s why we’ve been working so closely with Scottish Athletics and other sports bodies to explore alternative arrangements for the stadium, and it is pleasing to see this activity has led to a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) application.

“We encourage local groups and clubs to continue to support the CAT process and collaborate for the Stadium’s future. In the meantime we will provide feedback to Scottish Athletics on their application, including financial considerations and funding opportunities in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A recent condition survey highlighted £1.9 million in maintenance is required over the next 10 years, with nearly £1m needed within the next two years. Given the Council’s current budget constraints, we encourage groups involved in the CAT to explore all possible external funding options to assist with these costs.

“We remain hopeful that a positive outcome can be achieved, because if the CAT application is not successful then the stadium will close from April 2025.”