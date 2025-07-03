Falkirk Fury youngster Taylan Ertekin is top player for Scotland youth team

Falkirk Fury standout Taylan Ertekin has capped off a sensational 2024/25 season by being voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the Scotland U17 squad at the prestigious Four Nations Tournament in Wales.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament saw Scotland face off against the hosts, as well as teams from England and Ireland.

Taylan, who has been part of the Fury programme since joining the U10 boys’ team in 2018, has had a breakout year. He trialled for the GB U17 squad, earned MVP honours in Fury's Junior Men’s Play-Off Championship final win, and rounded out his season with this national accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dual contributor for Fury's U16 Cadet Men and U18 Junior Men this past season, Taylan averaged an impressive 26.7 points per game in the Scottish Division 1 Cadet Men’s League. In the Junior Men’s final, he delivered a standout 21-point, 8-rebound performance, helping Fury to a 92-83 victory and a treble-winning season.

Taylan Ertekin in action for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

At the Four Nations, Taylan continued his stellar form. He helped lead Scotland to a commanding 91-51 win over Wales, then posted MVP-level performances in competitive matchups against powerhouse England (97-64) and Ireland (92-81).

Oliver Coffey, another Fury star, also suited up for Scotland U17s in Wales. A recent convert from a promising junior football career, Oliver has made a big impact on the court with his rebounding strength and scoring for Fury’s U18 Junior Men. He, like Taylan, is part of the Caledonia Gladiators’ performance programme, which has been instrumental in his development.

On the women’s side, Bethany Sneddon, Fury’s dynamic U18 Junior Women’s point-guard, represented Scotland in the U17 4 Nations and contributed to a commanding 92-13 victory over Wales. The Scots came close in a 62-50 loss to Ireland, but fell 69-44 to England. Bethany’s national team selection followed an excellent season where she helped guide Fury’s U18 JW squad to Scottish Division 1 Junior Men’s League runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inclusion of Taylan, Oliver, and Bethany on the international stage adds to the proud tradition of Fury talent representing Scotland. Over the club’s 33-year history, hundreds of players have worn the national jersey from U14 through to Senior level, a testament to the club’s elite development programme.