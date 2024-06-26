Donate to Falkirk golf trio playing 100 holes in a day for Macmillan Cancer Support
The trio of Falkirk Tryst Golf Club members, who will start playing their century of holes from 4am, had already raised over £2000 for the charity before even teeing off.
Ross and Craig are raising money in memory of their nana and Scott is raising money in support of his mum and dad, who have both been affected by cancer, with his mum bravely fighting stage four ovarian cancer at the moment.
Referring to themselves collectively as ‘The Birdie Buddies’, the fundraisers posted online: “We want to do our bit to try and help not just our families who have been affected by this horrible illness but also, the millions of families who are affected by cancer and those who have lost loved ones through it.
"We thought, why not raise funds by doing something we all love?
"We will be doing this challenge on June 27, starting as soon as the sun comes up at 4.30am and will be going until the last putt drops. We hope people can help support not just us but the families who are helped so much by this amazing charity.”
You can donate online at https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Donation/Index?fc=ldg&tr=197300
Donations not raised directly through the Longest Day Golf fundraising page or JustGiving will still count towards the overall total.
