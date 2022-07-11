Women's Football: Warriors re-sign four key players

SWF Championship player of the year Nicole McPhee will has re-signed for the club, along with defenders Rachel Vickerman and Shantel Paterson.

Erin Wilson, who scored six goals and grabbed seven assists for the Ochilview side last season, has also committed her future.

Cameron’s team will face off against local rivals Falkirk in the newly-created division.

Recently appointed head coach Jack Cameron (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)