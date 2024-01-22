SWF League One: Five-star Stenhousemuir hammer Falkirk as boss hails 'complete performance'

Stenhousemuir put in a five-star display on Sunday afternoon as they hammered district rivals Falkirk 5-0 at Ochilview Park to round off a perfect weekend for the Warriors.

Stenhousemuir were 5-0 winners over local rivals Falkirk on Sunday (Photo: Raymond Davies Photography)

That victory, courtesy of goals from Amy McLarty, Lucia Zamorano, Megan French and double from Rachel Vickerman sealed the three points, with Jack Cameron’s team now just six points off top spot in SWF League One with two games in hand over leaders Forfar Farmington.

Stenny are also now three points above the Bairns in fourth spot, and boss Cameron was delighted with the performance, which he reckons was ‘the most complete’ yet under his stewardship.

"We were confident going into the match,” he said. “I do think we have best squad in the league when we are at full strength. The group have been brilliant. We’ve had so many issues with injuries early season and I have never dealt with anything like – we had 13 out at one point and couldn’t name any bench players.

"But now we have players back, you can see how good we are, that’s us now eight games unbeaten and we were flawless against Falkirk. They had one free kick and that it. We were dominant. We actually probably took our foot of the gas second half.

"In terms of the league, we have so much belief, we’ve gone under the radar so far as with our games in hand we have always been close top the top. Our league position so far hasn’t reflected where we actually are as a team.”