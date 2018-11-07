Stenhousemuir sacking shock as boss Brown Ferguson is axed.

Stenhousemuir last night sacked boss Brown Ferguson with the club just two wins from the promotion play-off places.

The shock move followed the Warriors’ 2-0 defeat at home to Stranraer on Saturday which saw Alan Cook sent off.

Alan Cook saw red for this tackle. Picture Alan Murray

The Ochilview club currently sit ninth in a congested League One table, but just six points, or two victories, from the promotion play-off places.

No details have been released over a successor, temporary or permanent, nor the application process.

Ferguson had been at the helm when the club dropped down to League Two in season 2016-17 but then bounced back at the first attempt last May with wins over Queen’s Park.

Chairman, Iain McMenemy released a statement last night announcing the latest managerial vacancy in Scottish football which has seen a revolving door for managers this season.

Ferguson had been in charge for more than three years. Picture Alan Murray

It read: “Stenhousemuir Football Club and first team manager Brown Ferguson have parted company.

“Brown has had a long association with the club as a player, coach and manager, and during that time he has built up many strong and lasting relationships within the club. It was those relationships which led us to support Brown through some previous difficult periods, but also enjoy together the successes we had as well.

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes SPFL League One

“However, looking at a number of factors including performances to date this season, and the challenges we face in League 1, we believe that now is a sensible time to make a change in the management of the team. With some new direction, we believe we have a strong talented squad that can go on to reach its full potential over the remainder of the season.

“I know that the board, and Stenhousemuir fans, are all hugely grateful to Brown for his contribution over a number of years. As a player, he was a positive mentor for others around him, and as a Manager he worked hard and was well liked, not just by players, but by everyone around him.

“Whilst inevitably there were both ups and downs that included relegation from League One in 2017, we were grateful to Brown for leading the team to immediate promotion through the playoffs in the season that followed. Brown also has a great affinity to the club and our supporters which indeed made this decision all the more difficult.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Brown for his commitment to the club. We have parted company on good terms and wish him all the best for future success.”

Ferguson took over from Scott Booth’s unhappy time in charge at Ochilview and saved the club from relegation in his first six months.

However the Warriors slipped out of the division the following season but bounced back to League One at the first time of asking.

Only last month the club had launched a manager’s fund in order to give the boss cash to strengthen the first team squad.

No details have been released of contingency plans yet, or of the managerial application process.

The Warriors have been approached for comment.

FLASHBACK: 2017 - Ferguson won’t walk away despite relegation.