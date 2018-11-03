Stenhousemuir 0-2 Stranraer

Stenhousemuir slipped into the relegation play-off spot in League One after a 2-0 defeat to Stranraer at Ochilview Park.



Grant Anderson missed a couple of chances before giving the Blues the lead.

Alan Cook saw red for Stenny after a lunge in on Anderson.

PJ Crossan clinched victory for Stranraer in injury time to give Stevie Farrell men their first away win in six months.

Stenny slip into ninth place and are still waiting on back-to-back wins ahead of basement battle against Dumbarton next week.

Harry Paton was back in the starting line up after recovering from concussion as Kieran Gibbons dropped out while Stranraer were unchanged from the side that lost to league leaders Arbroath.

The Blues had the edge over the Warriors last time with a 2-0 win at Stair Park

However, iStenhousemuir started brightly with Kevin O'Hara flashing a header over the bar. The Warriors grew in confidence as they probed for an opening but the Blues held firm with Brown Ferguson's men limited to half chances.

There had not been much of an attacking threat from Stranraer, but they should have taken the lead on 23 minutes when former Warriors' man Grant Anderson latched onto Kyle Turner's through ball but, with only the goalkeeper Graeme Smith to beat, he dragged his shot wide.

The visitors were growing in belief and another great chance fell to Anderson when he was played through by Luke Donnelly but he couldn't squeeze the ball past Smith.

But it was third time lucky for Anderson when he put Stranraer ahead almost immediately after the restart. Crossan played the ball through to Anderson on the edge of the box, the striker steadied himself and drilled a low shot past Smith.

Stenny huffed and puffed but they were lacking that incisiveness in the final third needed to unlock a stubborn Blues' defence.

On loan Ross County man Paton attempted to drag his team back into it when fizzed a shot wide, before stinging the palms of Max Currie moments later.

The Warriors' chance of salvaging anything from the game was significantly reduced when Cook was given a straight red card for a mistimed lunge in on Anderson.

Cook was enraged at the decision and squared up to referee Gavin Ross before the official flashed the red card in his direction. Anderson had to be stretchered off.

Stranraer came close to doubling their lead with a cross-cum-shot from David Smith.

However, on loan Celtic striker Crossan killed the game off with a low drive which took a slight deflection to deceive Smith.