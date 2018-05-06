IN QUOTES: Queen's Park 1 Stenhousemuir 2

Both managers wished Ross Millen well after the Spiders defender was stretchered off with concussion in Stenhousemuir's win.

The Warriors go into Wednesday night's play-off final against Peterhead having relegated the Hampden side with Saturday's win.

Warriors boss Brown Ferguson

Brown Ferguson paid tribute to midfielder Harry Paton and double goalscorer Mark McGuigan, while home boss Gus MacPherson was deeply concerned for his player which overshadowed the disappointment of the relegation.

The Warriors will now host Jim McInally and Peterhead on Wednesday night at Ochilview before the second leg at Balmoor on Saturday decides who will make the step up to join the likes of Raith Rovers, Brechin City and Stranraer in League One next term.