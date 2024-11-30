Scottish Cup: Five-star Stenhousemuir seal spot in coveted fourth round draw as BU and Linlithgow bow out
Gary Naysmith’s side won 5-0 in North Ayrshire on Saturday afternoon to set up the possibility of a money-spinning tie in the next round – with the William Hill League One club potentially being able to draw the likes of Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers.
Euan O’Reilly netted a hat-trick for the Warriors with further goals from Matthew Aitken and Aaron Steele sealing progression against the lowest ranked team left in the competition.
Medda currently play in the West of Scotland First Division, the seventh tier of Scottish Football.
Monday night’s draw will take place live on BBC Scotland after Falkirk’s tie against Lowland League East Kilbride.
Stenhousemuir now face a quick turnaround with a rearranged league trip to Cove Rangers on Tuesday night before a home match against Dumbarton next weekend.
Elsewhere, Bo’ness United bowed out of this year’s Scottish Cup competition at the third round stage after a 3-1 defeat away to East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Musselburgh United.
Fellow Lowland League side Linlithgow Rose also lost out, going down 4-0 at home to Championship team Raith Rovers at Prestonfield.
