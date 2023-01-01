'Santa must have missed my house because Harry Kane didn't turn up' - McGlynn admits he'll need to 'duck and dive' in transfer window
Falkirk boss John McGlynn has joked that ‘Santa must have missed his house because Harry Kane didn’t turned up’ for Christmas, as he opened up on club’s troubles heading into the January transfer window.
He said the Bairns would need to ‘duck and dive’ in order the create any sort of funds to bring in new signings.
McGlynn is on the hunt for a striker and a right back if possible, but that all depends on player movements within the club currently.
“Recruitment is always ongoing,” he said. “We have made everyone well aware of the financial situation currently at the club.
“I think Santa must have missed my house because Harry Kane never turned up. Santa never came. Him and (Jude) Bellingham would have been nice.
“We are going to have to duck and dive, bob and weave to be able to create some cash for new signings.
“That is what we are probably going to be up to. I won’t go into names, but you know how it is.
“Players who aren’t playing frequently want to move on in order to get game-time ahead of the summer.
“They may be thinking about next season and if they don’t play this season, then how can they promote themselves to another club. That sort of thing.
“If they go somewhere else, they can play games and possibly win a contract somewhere else. That is the nature of the game.”
Jaime Wilson has already left the club, making a surprise switch to Australian outfit Heidelberg United, while Notts Forest stopper Nicky Hogarth will leave the club after the Pars clash.
Meanwhile, boss McGlynn is hoping to keep a hold of Rangers loan duo Kai Kennedy and Juan Alegria with both having a recall option in place.
He added: “That is being discussed. The contracts for the Rangers lads are until the end of the season, but they can be called back. Nicky Hogarth is the exception and his deal is up next week - it is unlikely that we will keep him.”