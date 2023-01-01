He said the Bairns would need to ‘duck and dive’ in order the create any sort of funds to bring in new signings.

McGlynn is on the hunt for a striker and a right back if possible, but that all depends on player movements within the club currently.

“Recruitment is always ongoing,” he said. “We have made everyone well aware of the financial situation currently at the club.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I think Santa must have missed my house because Harry Kane never turned up. Santa never came. Him and (Jude) Bellingham would have been nice.

“We are going to have to duck and dive, bob and weave to be able to create some cash for new signings.

“That is what we are probably going to be up to. I won’t go into names, but you know how it is.

“Players who aren’t playing frequently want to move on in order to get game-time ahead of the summer.

“They may be thinking about next season and if they don’t play this season, then how can they promote themselves to another club. That sort of thing.

“If they go somewhere else, they can play games and possibly win a contract somewhere else. That is the nature of the game.”

Meanwhile, boss McGlynn is hoping to keep a hold of Rangers loan duo Kai Kennedy and Juan Alegria with both having a recall option in place.

