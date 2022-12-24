'Goalposts have moved' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn admits Nicky Hogarth's loan is 'unlikely' to be extended

The Falkirk-born stopper, 21, joined the club on loan until January from parent club Nottingham Forest – and he has been first choice between the sticks for the majority of the season so far.

“Forest have moved the goalposts a little on that one,” boss McGlynn said after the recent win over QOS to club media. “They are entitled to do that and we thank them for everything they have done in regards to making the move happen in the first place.

"Nicky is Forest’s player and of course some of it is private, but basically the deal now isn’t quite the same, and it likely he’ll go back to Forest.

Nicky Hogarth is unlikely to stay at Falkirk for the season (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"That is the reason we stuck PJ (Morrison) back in goals recently. There is no point in looking back, we need to look beyond January.

"Nicky has now got 17 games on his CV at a very good level and that will stand him in good stead going forward.”

Hogarth’s deal runs out on Tuesday, January 3, meaning he will be able to selected for the upcoming derby clash with Dunfermline on Monday, January 2.

Meanwhile, boss McGlynn has also confirmed fans’ favourite Ola Lawal is set for an ‘extensive’ period out due to injury.

