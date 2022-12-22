The 25-year-old has struggled to break his way into the Bairns team since joining the club back in the summer of 2021.

He featured in three of the Premier Sports Cup Group D matches at the start of the season – but has since failed to make any league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that Jaime Wilson has left the club following a mutual agreement.

Jaime Wilson made a handful of appearances for Falkirk earlier on in the campaign during the Premier Sports Cup group stages (Photo: Michael Gillen)