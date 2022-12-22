News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson leaves the club

Falkirk have confirmed that striker Jaime Wilson has been released from the club.

By Ben Kearney
44 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 25-year-old has struggled to break his way into the Bairns team since joining the club back in the summer of 2021.

He featured in three of the Premier Sports Cup Group D matches at the start of the season – but has since failed to make any league appearances.

A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that Jaime Wilson has left the club following a mutual agreement.

Jaime Wilson made a handful of appearances for Falkirk earlier on in the campaign during the Premier Sports Cup group stages (Photo: Michael Gillen)
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Jaime for his efforts during his time at The Falkirk Stadium and wish him all the very best for the future.”