Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson leaves the club
Falkirk have confirmed that striker Jaime Wilson has been released from the club.
The 25-year-old has struggled to break his way into the Bairns team since joining the club back in the summer of 2021.
He featured in three of the Premier Sports Cup Group D matches at the start of the season – but has since failed to make any league appearances.
A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that Jaime Wilson has left the club following a mutual agreement.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Jaime for his efforts during his time at The Falkirk Stadium and wish him all the very best for the future.”