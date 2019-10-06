'Ray McKinnon is not up to the job' - Falkirk fans fume after Bairns squander two-goal advantage at Raith Rovers

This weekend we've been asking what you made of Falkirk's 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers and many fans it seems are not happy.



Dawn Smillie: "Team were great in the first half attacking and looking for more goals, however they never came out the dressing room for the 2nd half.

Action from Raith Rovers v Falkirk (picture: Michael Gillen)

@BMartin1981 Brian Martin: "We won't be going straight back up."

Tom Mayes: "Poor second half sat back trying to hold on to 2 goal lead at times we had the whole team camp in our own box defending.

"This has to go down to McKinnon making poor decisions should have been out screaming at the team to push up the park and why did he not do something about their wingers?

"They had freedom to attack at will."

Stuart Gillies Thoughts are that McKinnon has again shown himself to not be up to the job.

@Christo72885046, Christopher Nelson: "First half we should been out off sight controlled the game knew Raith would step there game up second but we giving ball away cheaply where on the ropes lucky to get a draw."

Grant Heaney: "Four wins after the first quarter is appalling at this level. We've also failed to score in 4 of our 9 games.

"Today's first half and the first half at home to Dumbarton is the only entertainment our loyal support has been served. Enough is enough."

Keith Kleinman: "Poor second have bad decisions by manager to sit back on lead after the first half."

Jean Yvonne Kirk: "I think the boos this week were aimed at McKinnon. The team played well for 50min but were not addapted to suit the changing Raith team, pity the one that hit the crossbar just didn"t go in!"

Graham McKechnie: Contender for worst manager ever at Ffc. Lacks any type of will to win. More interested in not losing, which makes us boring and predictable.

Grant Elliot: "Threw away the game. Comfortably in front and let Raith back into it when we really should've been able to see out the game and get the 3 points.

"Unlucky not to go three up when we hit the crossbar but could've lost it had it not been for Doyle and his superb goal line clearance. 2 points dropped again and our poor away form continues. Yet again it's just not good enough."

Alan Bennie: Game changed when RR pressed onto Dixon and found our weak link.