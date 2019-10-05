Raith Rovers 2-2 Falkirk: John McGlynn and Ray McKinnon give their post match thoughts

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon said he was delighted with his team's performance for 60 minutes in their 2-2 draw with Raith Rovers.

He also said there were plenty of positives to take from the match they were leading 2-0.

Falkirk led through goals from Louis Longridge and Conor Sammon but Raith fought back to gain a share of the spoils through Michael Miller and substitute Daniel Armstrong.

