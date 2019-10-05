Raith Rovers 2-2 Falkirk: Bairns let two-goal lead slip

Falkirk had to settle for a share of the spoils in this League One encounter after they squandered a two-goal lead against Raith Rovers at Stark's Park.



The Bairns stormed into two-goal advantage with top drawer finishes from Louis Longridge and Conor Sammon in the opening 20 minutes.

However, Raith deserved a point after a spirited comeback with goals from Michael Miller and substitute Danny Armstrong, who changed the game after coming on half-time.

Raith remain top, two points clear of second-placed East Fife and a point further ahead of Falkirk in third.

Raith went into this game high in confidence having picked up the manager and player of the months awards for September, whilst they also knocked out the Bairns out of the Challenge Cup just a few weeks ago.

However, it was Ray McKinnon's men who sprang out of the traps on three minutes to open the scoring..

Charlie Telfer saw his initial shot saved by McGurn but Longridge fizzed in an effort from outside the box which nestled low into the corner to put the visitors ahead.

If that goal was good then the second from Sammon was arguably better.

The striker peeled wide to create space, cut inside and curled a delightful effort into the top corner to send the visiting fans into raptures.

Raith came more into it as the half wore on and Benedictus should have done better than spoon his shot over the bar. ,

Falkirk were indebted to Cammy Bell when he pulled off a finger tip save to deny McKay, before McMillan spurned a glaring opportunity at the other end after Telfer's shot was saved.

Longridge rattled the bar after the break as Falkirk looked to put the game beyond doubt but the Fifers gave themselves a foothold in the game on the hour mark.

Paul Dixon was booked for bringing down Miller. Substitute Armstrong swung in the cross and it was Miller who flicked a header into the bottom corner.

Armstrong was lively, energetic and had Falkirk troubled. The winger cut inside and tried to find the top corner but Bell saved.

However, the 21-year-old got the better off Bell on 78 minutes to level the scores as he curled left foot free kick into the top corner with Bell only able to help it into the net.

It could have been worse for the Bairns but Doyle cleared Anderson's goal-bound header off the line with minutes remaining.