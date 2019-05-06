'One Zak Rudden' - Video: Falkirk fans cheer Rangers loanee striker after relegation

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden thanked the fans for their support over a difficult season after the club were relegated to League One.



Confirmation of the Bairns' relegation from the Scottish Championship came despite a 3-2 win over league winners Ross County at the weekend.

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden

Fans stayed behind after the game for over an hour to voice their frustration and anger at the way club have been managed, with many supporters demanding the chair Margaret Lang and CEO Craig Campbell leave the club.

One player who will be on his way out is Rudden who will return to parent club Rangers.

The 19-year-old scored 13 goals in 32 games for the Bairns and was a fans' favourite for his goals, effort and work rate on the park.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Can’t thank yous anymore for the support that everyone has gave me this season!! Absolutely gutted but there’s no doubt Falkirk will be back at the top!!! Thank you again 💙💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/FalkirkFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FalkirkFC</a></p>— Zak Rudden (@zakorudden) <a href="https://twitter.com/zakorudden/status/1124724205621272578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In amongst the chants of "sack the board", fans showed their appreciation for the striker who stopped, shook hands and posed for selfies with the supporters.

On twitter, Rudden tweeted: "Can't thank yous anymore for the support that everyone has gave me this season.

"Absolutely gutted, but there's no doubt Falkirk will be back at the top. Thank you again."

Linda Hogg tweeted: "Thank you zak. You are a brilliant talent and have given everything and more for our club. I hope @RangersFC give you a chance. You need 2 be playing every week. Good luck 4 the future. #JustHereToScoreFknGoals."

Stewart Baillie tweeted: "Pretty sure your goals were the equivalent of 12 pts. Carried the team all season. All the best."

Calum Park tweeted: "Thank you Zak, you are some player and we’d have been lost without you this season. All the best for the future."