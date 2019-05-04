Falkirk 3-2 Ross County: VIDEO fans protest outside Falkirk Stadium after club relegated

Falkirk fans protested outside the front of the Falkirk Stadium for over an hour after they were relegated from the Scottish Championship.
A 3-2 win over Ross County was not enough for the Bairns to avoid the drop after Alloa gained the point they needed to secure their Championship status.
MORE: Falkirk 3-2 Ross County: Bairns relegated to League One
Ray McKinnon gives his views after win over Ross County
Falkirk 3-2 Ross County: Player ratings
The fans voiced their discontent with the board of directors and shouted " we want our club back".
We spoke to supporters after the game to get their views and opinions on the result and the way forward for the club.