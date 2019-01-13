Zak Rudden returned to Falkirk on a loan until the end of the season. Picture Michael Gillen.

Zak Rudden: ‘Just here to score goals’

Zak Rudden has now hit nine goals for Falkirk - plus one against the Bairns for parent club Rangers in the Irn-Bru Cup.

He told FalkirkTV he’s at Falkirk purely to score goals and after he reached double figures for the season on his return to the Championship, we look through all the 18-year-old’s strikes so far this season. Pictures by Michael Gillen.

August 14, 2018

1. Rangers U20s 1 Falkirk 2

August 14, 2018
September 15, 2018

2. Ayr Utd 3 Falkirk 2

September 15, 2018
September 29, 2018

3. Alloa 0 Falkirk 2

September 29, 2018
September 29, 2018

4. Alloa 0 Falkirk 2

September 29, 2018
