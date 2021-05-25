Next Falkirk manager expected to be named soon as bookmakers suspend market

John Hughes, Brian Rice and Paul Sheerin are amongst the names being linked with the vacant Falkirk manager's job (Pics: SNS & Michael Gillen)

Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com have stopped taking bets on the next permanent Bairns boss, saying they are lead to believe the club is near to an appointment.

Commenting on Twitter, they said: “Hearing Falkirk might be near an appointment and it might not be Paul Sheerin.”

Mentioning that it might not be Sheerin may come as a surprise as media outlets had reported that the Aberdeen coach was set to be named the club’s new manager and the 46-year old was also the favourite with McBookie.com when the market closed.

However, with an appointment expected yesterday, there was no news coming out of the club but supporters online began to voice a strong preference to see John Hughes return to the Falkirk Stadium, following his departure from Ross County.

Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice had also made moves in the market earlier in the week when earlier rumours suggest Falkirk had approached the Lanarkshire club to speak to the 57-year old.

Former Alloa Athletic manager Peter Grant and East Fife boss Darren Young also remained amongst the favourites when the market was closed.