Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin is latest named linked with vacant Falkirk job

Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin is the latest name to be linked with the vacant Falkirk manager's job (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Reports have emerged claiming that 46 year-old, whose only senior management appointment came at Arbroath in 2010 to 2014, could be named as the new Falkirk manager soon.

However, similar sources also claimed that the Bairns approached Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice last week and that they had been turned down by former Dundee and Inverness boss Neil McCann, something the club would go on to deny.

Sheerin, a legend with Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone where he spent six seasons as a player, has been with Aberdeen since 2014 where he has worked primarily as the head coach of their Under 20s.

His biggest achievement came as the young Dons won the 2015-15 SPFL Development League title in his first season with a team that included the likes of Dundee United and Scotland hitman Lawrence Shankland, Rangers attacker Scott Wright and current Bairns number one Robbie Mutch.

He has also worked with the first team at Pittodrie as a coach under former boss Derek McInnes and stepped in as interim manager when the ex-Rangers star departed the club last season.

However, his future in the North East became uncertain as the Dons appointed Stephen Glass as their new boss who worked to bring in his own backroom team, most notably Celtic captain Scott Brown who will join them next month.

Meanwhile, with nothing official coming out of Falkirk, the latest fans have to go on stated that the club were conducting a formal interview process over 7-10 days.