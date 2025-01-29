Michael McKenna: Falkirk confirm departure of ex-Arbroath midfielder
The ex-Arbroath star, who joined John McGlynn’s side last summer and went full-time at the age of 33, has now departed the club ahead of the final few days of the January transfer window.
He played 17 times in the William Hill Championship for the Bairns this season, only starting one match which was back in September when Falkirk lost their 43-match unbeaten league run against Raith Rovers.
McKenna failed to score or grab an assist and was limited to short spells on the park.
“Falkirk Football Club can confirm that Michael McKenna has left the club following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract,” a club spokesperson said.
“We want to thank Michael for his efforts while with us and wish him all the very best for the future. It's been a pleasure, Mikey.”
