Liam Henderson: I am just happy to be playing my part in this Falkirk team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Henderson says his Falkirk team-mates are fully aware that they need to “tidy up” at the back and cut out the silly mistakes that are costing them dearly.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns found themselves two goals down against Ayr United last Saturday, with the opener coming from the penalty spot while the second came from slack play.

And although a stirring comeback earned a 2-2 draw and kept Falkirk top of the table, star performer Henderson knows that an alarming increase in defensive mishaps has to end now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For all the good play we had in the opening ten minutes, they've gone up the park and managed to get a goal from their first proper move near our box,” Henderson said.

Falkirk midfielder Liam Henderson (Photo: Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

"That’s been the story of late – cheap goals. That is something we really need to fix. It's not like teams are cutting us open, the goals we are conceding are coming from penalties or set-plays.

"That is the frustrating thing as a player. We are going to tidy that up, we have to.

"Two-nil down you take a point. It is a point gained. We were the only team trying to win the game in the second half, we need to take the positives from it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his excellent season so far playing at centre-back, midfielder by trade Henderson added: “It’s been really good. I am just trying to do my best for the team and get the club back to where it belongs.

"I am just happy that I am playing and I will continue to give everything for the team wherever I play.

"I’ve made the centre-back position my own I feel. Other guys are pushing for my position so I need to stay on my toes.”