Leigh Griffiths 'close' to Falkirk move

Leigh Griffiths is a free agent after leaving Celtic (Picture by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The ex-Celtic forward left Ange Postecoglou's side recently after an eight year spell at the club and is currently a free-agent.

He was on loan at Dundee but knocked back a contract from boss James McPake to keep him at Dens Park until the end of the campaign.

Now it is expected that the 31-year-old, who spent a short spell with the Bairns academy as a youth player under John Hughes will join Martin Rennie’s side.