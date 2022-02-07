Leigh Griffiths 'close' to Falkirk move
Leigh Griffiths is set to join Falkirk until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Scotland.
The ex-Celtic forward left Ange Postecoglou's side recently after an eight year spell at the club and is currently a free-agent.
He was on loan at Dundee but knocked back a contract from boss James McPake to keep him at Dens Park until the end of the campaign.
Now it is expected that the 31-year-old, who spent a short spell with the Bairns academy as a youth player under John Hughes will join Martin Rennie’s side.
The 22-time Scotland cap could even be involved tomorrow night against Alloa Athletic in the rearranged cinch League 1 fixture.