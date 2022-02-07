Leigh Griffiths 'close' to Falkirk move

Leigh Griffiths is set to join Falkirk until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Scotland.

By Ben Kearney
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:03 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:13 pm
Leigh Griffiths is a free agent after leaving Celtic (Picture by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The ex-Celtic forward left Ange Postecoglou's side recently after an eight year spell at the club and is currently a free-agent.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was on loan at Dundee but knocked back a contract from boss James McPake to keep him at Dens Park until the end of the campaign.

Now it is expected that the 31-year-old, who spent a short spell with the Bairns academy as a youth player under John Hughes will join Martin Rennie’s side.

The 22-time Scotland cap could even be involved tomorrow night against Alloa Athletic in the rearranged cinch League 1 fixture.

FalkirkJames McPakeDundeeScotlandJohn Hughes