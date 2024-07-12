Kasper Schmeichel: Ex-Falkirk goalkeeper set for Scotland return with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Falkirk loanee Kasper Schmeichel set for Scottish football return with Premiership champions Celtic, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Falkirk loanee Kasper Schmeichel is reportedly set for a stunning return to Scottish football – seventeen years after a “perfect” 15-match sojourn with the Bairns.

A Premier League winner with Leicester City, the 37-year-old Danish number one has been touted for a move to William Hill Premiership champions Celtic by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmeichel’s contract with Belgium giants Anderlecht expired at the end of June and the stopper is now available as a free agent, and he could be linking up again with his former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Denmark against Germany during a UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 tie (Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images)

During his memorable loan spell at Falkirk back in 2007, Schmeichel, who joined at the time for Stuart Pearce’s Manchester City, managed five clean sheets in his time at Westfield.

And that included a derby day shutout on his debut under ex-Bairns boss John Hughes against Dunfermline Athletic at The Falkirk Stadium – with a late Alan Gow goal sealing the three points.

He also collected a clean sheet at East End Park during a 3-0 Bairns win, while also putting a series of impressive displays against the Old Firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his time at Falkirk, Schmeichel previously told the Herald: “Playing in Scotland was a massive part of my development.

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Falkirk against Hearts at Tynecastle during his loan spell under John Hughes back in 2007 (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

"At that age to have a manager in John Hughes who trusted me to come and play in the Scottish Premier League for a side that wanted to play football, and the way the club was run, it was perfect for me at the time.

“I enjoyed my time up there. I met some amazing people who I am still in contact with.

"I am just very, very grateful that the club and the manager in particular took me under his wing and looked after me really well, the coaching staff, goalkeeper coach, everyone, they had a great part in my career.

“I still always look for Falkirk’s results as with most of the clubs I played for. And I only look back with fond memories.”