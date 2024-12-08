John McGlynn on why Falkirk's Championship charge is 'remarkable' and Alfredo Agyeman impact

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 07: Falkirk manager John McGlynn during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Stadium, on December 07, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

John McGlynn paid tribute to the “remarkable” personality of his tightly-knit Falkirk squad after they surged to an eight-point lead at the top of the William Hill Championship on Saturday.

The Bairns, missing midfielder Dylan Tait from suspension, beat Raith Rovers 3-0 at home with a brace from Alfredo Agyeman and a Keelan Adams’ header sealing the three points.

Gary Oliver was forced off early on with a calf injury – but as has been the case so often this season, personnel changes didn’t alter the team’s attacking verve or defensive solidity.

“It is amazing how well we have done considering we have had injures all the way along,” McGlynn said.

"It is remarkable with how small our squad is. I can't pay the dressing room anymore compliments - they are just so together.

"The energy that they play with makes it so difficult for other teams to match them."

On the performance, he added: "We put three wingers in behind Gary (Oliver).

"Gary only lasted 15 minutes coming off with his calf but Ross (MacIver) coming on wasn't an issue.

"With Dylan Tait coming out of the team we had a decision to make.

"Calvin (Miller) went in the 10 role with Brad Spencer and Aidan Nesbitt in behind.

"Our defence has been solid for a considerable amount of time now.

"We have the best defensive record in the league. We are delighted.”

Agyeman impressed again for Falkirk after scoring at East Kilbride last Monday, and McGlynn was delighted with the winger’s contribution.

He said: "I am really pleased for Alfie coming back into the team on Monday night scoring at East Kilbride.

"He has then got the first goal today from coming in from a wide area which is exactly what we want him to do. It was a great move.

"He has then got a great strike for the second goal. He contributes a lot to the team.

"All of them (wingers) have pace. Alfie is lightning quick. They are all lightning quick.

"We have so much threat and Alfie played a big part in that today.

"He has been in and out of the team but he is in now.”

Falkirk now sit eight clear at the summit over Livingston – who draw at Greenock Morton.

But McGlynn says he isn’t interested in other results.

"We are just focused on ourselves,” he said. “We can't control anything else. We've got the bit between our teeth.

"We've come up and found ourselves in this position and we want to keep it going as long as we can.

"There will be twists and turns. I am really only concerned about how well we played today.

"We dominated the game from start to finish. They had one shot one later on that Nicky (Hogarth) had to save.

"It was a really professional job.”