John McGlynn laments 'unrecognisable' Falkirk first-half showing in Scottish Cup exit

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. John McGlynn.

Frustrated John McGlynn lamented his side’s sloppiness in both boxes as Falkirk’s formidable home record was ended by Raith Rovers in a pulsating Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

The Bairns’ unbeaten run – lasting nearly a year at 351 days – came to an end after an extra-time 2-1 defeat to Barry Robson’s team on Sunday afternoon.

Substitute Callumn Morrison slotted home when Ross MacIver pounced on a shocking Sam Stanton backpass on 79 minutes to hand Falkirk the lead, but they couldn’t hold on for a spot in the last-16.

Stanton redeemed himself with a cracking volley with four minutes remaining, and the Bairns lost the tie in extra-time when Dylan Easton fired home a penalty in the first half after Sean Mackie wiped out Josh Mullin.

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. Penalty Raith Rovers converted by Dylan Easton 23.

"We weren't at it at all,” Bairns boss McGlynn admitted. “We gave Raith loads of encouragement by continuously going back the way and encouraging them to press us high up the pitch.

"We never really controlled the game until the second half. We got a right grip of it and dominated. But the first half was unrecognisable.

"We get ourselves in front, on the back of an error, and all we've got to do is defend a corner kick in the final few minutes of the game but unfortunately we don't. We did the same at Dunfermline.

“Moments cost us the game. We dominated in extra-time but lose a goal from a penalty kick and then Calvin's (Miller) got a great opportunity for us to make it 2-2.

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. Falkirk goal, Callumn Morrison 7.

“You can't really miss chances like that. It’s very fine margins, there was not a lot in the game at all.”

Falkirk now travel to Stark’s Park this Saturday for a William Hill Championship clash as table-toppers, and McGlynn says there can’t be another sloppy start from his side.

The Bairns sit 19 points ahead of sixth-placed Raith but only two points ahead of in-form Ayr United in second.

“We have a better idea of how they will go about things,” McGlynn said. “But we simply didn’t play well enough. It is a test now of our character.

"We can’t start the game how we started this one, that’s for sure. We can’t have a repeat of that. We’ll stick together. The league is our bread and butter. The league is our priority."